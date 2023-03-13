Main Street Capital (MAIN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Main Street Capital (MAIN) closed at $38.09 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.29% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment firm had lost 2.89% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 8.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Main Street Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Main Street Capital to post earnings of $0.97 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 32.88%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $115.09 million, up 44.94% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.90 per share and revenue of $474.74 million. These totals would mark changes of +18.54% and +25.97%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.73% higher. Main Street Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Main Street Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.73. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.05, which means Main Street Capital is trading at a premium to the group.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.