Main Street Capital (MAIN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Main Street Capital (MAIN) closed at $32.60, marking a +0.09% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment firm had lost 20.09% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 10.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Main Street Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Main Street Capital to post earnings of $0.75 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.63%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $87.68 million, up 14.2% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.01 per share and revenue of $344.06 million, which would represent changes of +7.12% and +19.03%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Main Street Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Main Street Capital currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.83. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.47.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



