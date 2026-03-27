Main Street Capital (MAIN) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Main Street Capital (MAIN) was down 2.63% at $51.53. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.73%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.15%.

The investment firm's stock has dropped by 8.9% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's loss of 8% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.15%.

The upcoming earnings release of Main Street Capital will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.04, marking a 2.97% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $145.84 million, indicating a 6.42% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.1 per share and revenue of $594.95 million, indicating changes of -2.61% and +5.04%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Main Street Capital. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.69% higher. Main Street Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Main Street Capital's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.77, so one might conclude that Main Street Capital is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, finds itself in the bottom 13% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.