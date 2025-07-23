Main Street Capital (MAIN) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest trading session, Main Street Capital (MAIN) closed at $65.43, marking a +1.74% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.78% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.61%.

Shares of the investment firm witnessed a gain of 9.82% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 4.63%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

The upcoming earnings release of Main Street Capital will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 7, 2025. On that day, Main Street Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.99 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.98%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $137.23 million, reflecting a 3.84% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

MAIN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.96 per share and revenue of $550.78 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.18% and +1.8%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Main Street Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Main Street Capital is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.24. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.23.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

