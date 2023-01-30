Main Street Capital (MAIN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Main Street Capital (MAIN) closed the most recent trading day at $38.92, moving -1.67% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment firm had gained 7.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 7.48%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.41%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Main Street Capital as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.88, up 14.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $107.58 million, up 30.93% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Main Street Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Main Street Capital currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.05. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.2, which means Main Street Capital is trading at a premium to the group.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MAIN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.