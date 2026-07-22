Main Street Capital (MAIN) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Main Street Capital (MAIN) ended the recent trading session at $53.64, demonstrating a -1.01% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.14% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.01%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.57%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment firm had gained 8.34% outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 2.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.25%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Main Street Capital in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 6, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.01, up 2.02% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $143.23 million, reflecting a 0.52% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4 per share and revenue of $580.63 million. These totals would mark changes of -4.99% and +2.51%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% higher. At present, Main Street Capital boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Main Street Capital is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.56. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8 for its industry.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.