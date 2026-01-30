Main Street Capital (MAIN) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Main Street Capital (MAIN) closed at $63.80 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.21% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.37%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.94%.

Shares of the investment firm have appreciated by 6.94% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 0.35%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89%.

The upcoming earnings release of Main Street Capital will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 26, 2026. On that day, Main Street Capital is projected to report earnings of $1.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.92%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $140.81 million, indicating a 0.26% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.19 per share and revenue of $561.66 million, indicating changes of +2.44% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Main Street Capital boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Main Street Capital is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.89. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.8 of its industry.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, finds itself in the top 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.