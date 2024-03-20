Main Street Capital (MAIN) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Main Street Capital (MAIN) closed at $46.04, marking a +0.31% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.25%.

The investment firm's shares have seen an increase of 2.27% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 3.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Main Street Capital in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.03, up 0.98% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $128 million, up 6.44% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.07 per share and revenue of $514.85 million, which would represent changes of -6.65% and +2.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Main Street Capital. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 4.63% upward. Main Street Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Main Street Capital's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.29. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.61 for its industry.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, positioning it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

