Main Street Capital (MAIN) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Main Street Capital (MAIN) reached $44.69, with a +0.38% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.33%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.3%.

The investment firm's stock has climbed by 1.71% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 1.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.78%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Main Street Capital in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 22, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.01, signifying a 3.06% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $125.52 million, indicating a 10.22% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.64% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Main Street Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Main Street Capital is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.46. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.52 of its industry.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 220, this industry ranks in the bottom 13% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.