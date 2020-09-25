Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 28, 2020

Dividends
Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.205 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MAIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that MAIN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.07, the dividend yield is 8.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MAIN was $29.07, representing a -35.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.10 and a 106.02% increase over the 52 week low of $14.11.

MAIN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.21. Zacks Investment Research reports MAIN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -18.8%, compared to an industry average of -17.1%.

Interested in gaining exposure to MAIN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have MAIN as a top-10 holding:

  • VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD)
  • ProShares Trust (PEX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIZD with an increase of 17.03% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MAIN at 4.94%.

