Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 23, 2021

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MAIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MAIN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.61, the dividend yield is 5.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MAIN was $46.61, representing a -0.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.73 and a 51.23% increase over the 52 week low of $30.82.

MAIN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC). MAIN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.64. Zacks Investment Research reports MAIN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 22.38%, compared to an industry average of 3.6%.

Interested in gaining exposure to MAIN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MAIN as a top-10 holding:

VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD)

ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PEX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PEX with an increase of 3.42% over the last 100 days. BIZD has the highest percent weighting of MAIN at 6.02%.

