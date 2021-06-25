Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2021

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.205 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MAIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 24th quarter that MAIN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $42.28, the dividend yield is 5.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MAIN was $42.28, representing a -2.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.56 and a 58.47% increase over the 52 week low of $26.68.

MAIN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF). MAIN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.87. Zacks Investment Research reports MAIN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.48%, compared to an industry average of .1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MAIN Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MAIN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MAIN as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (MAIN)

ProShares Trust (MAIN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIZD with an increase of 21.82% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MAIN at 5.16%.

