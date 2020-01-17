Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 21, 2020

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.205 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MAIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that MAIN has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of MAIN was $44.77, representing a -0.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.96 and a 23.37% increase over the 52 week low of $36.29.

MAIN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.98. Zacks Investment Research reports MAIN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -4.23%, compared to an industry average of .8%.

Interested in gaining exposure to MAIN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MAIN as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD)

ProShares Trust (PEX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PEX with an increase of 3.99% over the last 100 days. BIZD has the highest percent weighting of MAIN at 7.07%.

