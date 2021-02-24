Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.205 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MAIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that MAIN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $35.63, the dividend yield is 6.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MAIN was $35.63, representing a -18.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.74 and a 152.52% increase over the 52 week low of $14.11.

MAIN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.57. Zacks Investment Research reports MAIN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -19.6%, compared to an industry average of -13.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MAIN Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MAIN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MAIN as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD)

ProShares Trust (PEX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PEX with an increase of 28.21% over the last 100 days. BIZD has the highest percent weighting of MAIN at 5.16%.

