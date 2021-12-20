Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 21, 2021

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MAIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -52.38% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $42.34, the dividend yield is 2.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MAIN was $42.34, representing a -10.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.13 and a 37.38% increase over the 52 week low of $30.82.

MAIN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC). MAIN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.64. Zacks Investment Research reports MAIN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 22.38%, compared to an industry average of 3.8%.

Interested in gaining exposure to MAIN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MAIN as a top-10 holding:

VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD)

ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PEX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIZD with an decrease of -1.52% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MAIN at 5.71%.

