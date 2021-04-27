Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 28, 2021

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.205 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MAIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that MAIN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $43.08, the dividend yield is 5.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MAIN was $43.08

MAIN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC). MAIN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.37. Zacks Investment Research reports MAIN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.1%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MAIN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MAIN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MAIN as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD)

ProShares Trust (PEX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIZD with an increase of 21.7% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MAIN at 5.41%.

