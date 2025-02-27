Main Street Capital Corp. Q4 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) released a profit for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $90.36 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $90.14 million, or $1.07 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Main Street Capital Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $90.36 Mln. vs. $90.14 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.02 vs. $1.07 last year.

