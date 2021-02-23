Main Street Capital About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (MAIN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/25/21, Main Street Capital Corporation (Symbol: MAIN) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.205, payable on 3/15/21. As a percentage of MAIN's recent stock price of $35.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Main Street Capital Corporation to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when MAIN shares open for trading on 2/25/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MAIN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.90% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MAIN's low point in its 52 week range is $14.11 per share, with $43.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.62.

In Tuesday trading, Main Street Capital Corporation shares are currently up about 1.8% on the day.

