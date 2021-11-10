Main owner and AMF launch bid to buy out retailer ICA Gruppen

Contributor
Anna Ringstrom Reuters
Published

ICA Gruppen's main owner ICA-handlarnas Forbund and pension fund AMF said on Monday they had made a recommended offer for the Swedish grocery retailer that values it at 107.4 billion crowns ($12.5 billion).

Joint bidders offer 534 crowns per share

ICA store owners' association would own 87% after the deal

ICA's shares have climbed lately on M&A speculation

Adds detail, background, share reaction

STOCKHOLM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - ICA Gruppen's ICAA.ST main owner ICA-handlarnas Forbund and pension fund AMF said on Monday they had made a recommended offer for the Swedish grocery retailer that values it at 107.4 billion crowns ($12.5 billion).

ICA-handlarnas Forbund's and AMF's joint bidding company Murgrona Holding said in a statement they were offering other owners 534 crowns per share.

The offer represents an 11% premium to the closing price for ICA Gruppen's shares on Nov. 5.

ICA-handlarnas Forbund, which currently holds 54% of ICA Gruppen and is an association of ICA store owners, would after the deal hold 87% of shares in Murgrona Holding and AMF 13%.

"ICA Gruppen in an unlisted environment, enables a more long-term investment horizon and a growth enhancing focus and is thus considered to be most favourable to carry out the changes that ICA-handlarnas Forbund deems necessary," they said.

ICA Gruppen's shares have been rising since late October when a media report pointed to the company as an attractive buyout candidate.

Murgrona Holding noted that the offer represented a premium of 29% compared to before the market speculation regarding a potential public offer that followed on the media report.

ICA Gruppen said in a separate statement its board unanimously recommended shareholders to accept the offer.

Swedish grocery store chain ICA Sverige accounts for the bulk of ICA Gruppen's business. ICA Gruppen also owns a pharmacy chain, a grocery retain chain in the Baltics, and a bank.

ICA Gruppen's shares stood at 533 crowns in early trade.

($1 = 8.5743 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More