MAIN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Main Street Capital Corporation (Symbol: MAIN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.77, changing hands as low as $39.59 per share. Main Street Capital Corporation shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MAIN's low point in its 52 week range is $31.66 per share, with $43.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.65.

