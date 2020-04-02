Main investor in Polish retailer CCC to buy 1/3 of new shares

WARSAW, April 2 (Reuters) - Dariusz Milek, the main shareholder at leading Polish shoe retailer CCC CCCP.WA, said on Thursday that he plans to buy at least one third of the new shares the company plans to issue soon.

"My main aim is to not allow dilution (of my stake) and to deliver capital to company. So I plan to buy at least one third of the shares," Milek said on a video conference with reporters.

CCC top representatives also told the video conference that the company would not be able to rebuilt its sales to levels planned before the coronavirus outbreak by the end of this year.

(Reporting by Anna Koper; writing by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Jason Neely)

