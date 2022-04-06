Main Event Entertainment To Join Dave & Buster's; Combined Company To Be Led By Chris Morris

(RTTNews) - Main Event Entertainment, Inc. announced Ardent Leisure Group Limited and RedBird Capital Partners have entered into an agreement with Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) to acquire Main Event. Main Event's current CEO Chris Morris will be named CEO of Dave & Buster's. The deal represents a total enterprise value of $835 million. Main Event will continue to operate as a distinct brand under Dave & Buster's.

Dallas-based Main Event operates 50 centers in 17 states across the country. This family entertainment brand offers the most fun under one roof with bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality. It is a premier sponsor of Special Olympics International, and serves as a venue for Special Olympics events nationwide.

Kevin Sheehan, Dave & Buster's Board Chair and Interim CEO, said: "Chris is a proven and successful transformational leader who is capable of taking the combined organization to the next level."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.