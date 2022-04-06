Markets
PLAY

Main Event Entertainment To Join Dave & Buster's; Combined Company To Be Led By Chris Morris

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Main Event Entertainment, Inc. announced Ardent Leisure Group Limited and RedBird Capital Partners have entered into an agreement with Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) to acquire Main Event. Main Event's current CEO Chris Morris will be named CEO of Dave & Buster's. The deal represents a total enterprise value of $835 million. Main Event will continue to operate as a distinct brand under Dave & Buster's.

Dallas-based Main Event operates 50 centers in 17 states across the country. This family entertainment brand offers the most fun under one roof with bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality. It is a premier sponsor of Special Olympics International, and serves as a venue for Special Olympics events nationwide.

Kevin Sheehan, Dave & Buster's Board Chair and Interim CEO, said: "Chris is a proven and successful transformational leader who is capable of taking the combined organization to the next level."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PLAY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular