MAIN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Main Street Capital Corporation (Symbol: MAIN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.93, changing hands as high as $39.59 per share. Main Street Capital Corporation shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MAIN's low point in its 52 week range is $31.66 per share, with $45.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.15.

