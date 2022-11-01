US Markets

Main access road to Brazil's Paranagua port remains blocked

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

The main access road to Brazil's Paranagua port, the second busiest for Brazilian grain exports, remained blocked by protesters on Tuesday, according to a statement from the port authority.

Blockades in the area were first reported Monday afternoon after similar protests erupted throughout the country. Demonstrators are protesting against the result of the Sunday election, in which President Jair Bolsonaro was defeated by leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

