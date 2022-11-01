Main access road to Brazil's Paranagua port remains blocked

SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The main access road to Brazil's Paranagua port, the second busiest for Brazilian grain exports, remained blocked by protesters on Tuesday, according to a statement from the port authority.

Blockades in the area were first reported Monday afternoon after similar protests erupted throughout the country. Demonstrators are protesting against the result of the Sunday election, in which President Jair Bolsonaro was defeated by leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

(Reporting by Ana Mano;)

