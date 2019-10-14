Mailing services firm Pitney Bowes says it suffered malware attack, shares down
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Mail management company Pitney Bowes Inc PBI.N said on Monday a malware attack encrypted information on some of its systems and disrupted customer access to certain services, sending its shares down 4%.
The company said it had seen no evidence that customer or employee data has been improperly accessed.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
