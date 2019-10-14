US Markets

Mailing services firm Pitney Bowes says it suffered malware attack, shares down

Supantha Mukherjee Reuters
Mail management company Pitney Bowes Inc said on Monday a malware attack encrypted information on some of its systems and disrupted customer access to certain services, sending its shares down 4%.

The company said it had seen no evidence that customer or employee data has been improperly accessed.

