Mailing services firm Pitney Bowes says it suffered malware attack, shares down

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Mail management company Pitney Bowes Inc PBI.N said on Monday a malware attack encrypted information on some of its systems and disrupted customer access to certain services, sending its shares down 4%.

The company said it had seen no evidence that customer or employee data has been improperly accessed.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

