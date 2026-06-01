Mailchimp's AI Bet: Can Intuit Unlock the Next Growth Lever?

Intuit’s INTU Mailchimp, its marketing arm, recently announced the launch of Analytics AI, a new capability designed to help businesses measure performance across campaigns, audiences and revenues. The tool is aimed particularly at e-commerce brands, and small and mid-sized businesses, enabling them to scale operations with clearer, more actionable insights. Mailchimp has also expanded its integrations with Claude, Wix and WooCommerce, allowing merchants to consolidate e-commerce data and access AI-powered marketing tools within the platforms they already use.

Mailchimp’s conversational agentic AI is expected to provide strategic recommendations to businesses and help them scale more efficiently. The agent can plan, design and execute campaigns autonomously, tailoring its actions to the specific needs of each business. By analyzing customer data from e-commerce platforms connected to Mailchimp, the AI identifies patterns, opportunities and revenue-impacting recommendations for future campaigns.

The platform also simplifies audience segmentation. Once businesses describe their target audience in plain language, Mailchimp’s agentic AI can automatically build customer segments using behavioral, demographic and engagement data. This reduces manual effort and helps marketers act faster on customer insights.

Mailchimp’s embedded apps in ChatGPT and Claude help users draft and refine personalized omnichannel campaigns by drawing directly on relevant customer data and campaign history. These integrations reduce the need to switch between multiple tools, making the campaign creation process more streamlined, efficient and user-friendly. By bringing AI deeper into marketing workflows, Mailchimp is strengthening its value proposition for e-commerce merchants and SMBs seeking easier campaign execution and better revenue outcomes.

How Are INTU’s Peers Fairing?

HubSpot, Inc. HUBS competes with Mailchimp through its CRM-led marketing platform. It offers email campaigns, marketing automation, lead capture, segmentation, analytics, landing pages and customer journey tools. HubSpot is especially relevant for businesses that want email marketing connected with sales, service and broader customer relationship management.

Salesforce, Inc. CRM competes through Salesforce Marketing Cloud, which focuses more on enterprise customers. It provides email marketing, personalization, customer data management, journey orchestration, analytics and CRM integration. Salesforce is a strong Mailchimp competitor for larger companies needing advanced automation across sales, service, commerce and marketing workflows.

INTU’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Intuit have declined 20.9% over the past three months, underperforming both the broader industry and the S&P 500 Index.



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In terms of forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S), Intuit is currently trading at 3.87X, which is at a discount to the industry average of 6.92X.



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Intuit’s estimate revisions reflect a positive trend. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 EPS has been revised upward marginally to $23.39 over the past week. The consensus estimate for 2026 calls for 16.1% growth year over year.



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Currently, Intuit carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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