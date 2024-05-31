News & Insights

Stocks

Maike Tube Industry Shareholders Unanimously Approve AGM Resolutions

May 31, 2024 — 10:12 am EDT

Maike Tube Industry Holdings Limited (HK:1553) has released an update.

Maike Tube Industry Holdings Limited announced unanimous approval for all resolutions proposed at their Annual General Meeting held on May 31, 2024, including the adoption of financial statements, director re-elections, and the issuance and repurchase of shares. Shareholders showed full support with a 100% vote in favor for measures such as the recommended final dividend and the reappointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the company’s auditor.

