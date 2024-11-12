Maiden Holdings reports Q3 EPS (16c) vs. (12c) last year

Reports Q3 revenue $14.5M, consensus $.Adjusted book value $2.98 per share as of September 30 ; Net investment income 46.1% lower at $4.9m in Q3 2024 vs. $9.0m in Q3 2023due to lower income from restricted assets as reserves continue to run-off;Realized and unrealized losses of $(3.8)m in Q3 2024 vs. gains of $0.2m in Q32023 mainly attributable to realized losses on sales of certain alternative investment in support of strategic initiatives and balance sheet repositioning;Income from equity method investments of $0.8m vs. $2.2m in Q3024 …

