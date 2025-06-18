$MAIA stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MAIA stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,930,681 of trading volume.

$MAIA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MAIA:

$MAIA insiders have traded $MAIA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAIA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STAN SMITH has made 4 purchases buying 174,999 shares for an estimated $262,498 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RAMIRO GUERRERO has made 3 purchases buying 126,666 shares for an estimated $189,999 and 0 sales.

$MAIA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $MAIA stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

