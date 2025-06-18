$MAIA stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MAIA stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,930,681 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $MAIA:
$MAIA Insider Trading Activity
$MAIA insiders have traded $MAIA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAIA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STAN SMITH has made 4 purchases buying 174,999 shares for an estimated $262,498 and 0 sales.
- RAMIRO GUERRERO has made 3 purchases buying 126,666 shares for an estimated $189,999 and 0 sales.
$MAIA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $MAIA stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 67,749 shares (+11.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $103,655
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 43,451 shares (+373.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,480
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 39,057 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,757
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 20,920 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,007
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 16,913 shares (+8.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,876
- XTX TOPCO LTD removed 10,991 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,762
- NAVITER WEALTH, LLC added 10,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,300
