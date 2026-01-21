MAIA 's Outlines 2026 Milestones On Ateganosine In Cancer Treatment Program; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (MAIA), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, provided 2025 corporate highlights, including Ateganosine, MAIA's lead drug for non-small cell lung cancer, and outlined key targeted milestones and growth catalysts for 2026.

-Ateganosine

Ateganosine (THIO, 6-thio-dG or 6-thio-2'-deoxyguanosine) is an investigational telomere-targeting agent currently in clinical development to evaluate its activity in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Ateganosine is presently developed as a second or later line of treatment for NSCLC for patients who have progressed beyond the standard-of-care regimen of existing checkpoint inhibitors.

The first trial evaluating Ateganosine is THIO-101, a multicenter, open-label, dose-finding Phase 2 clinical trial. It is the first trial designed to evaluate ateganosine's anti-tumour activity when followed by PD-(L)1 inhibition.

This study has 4 parts:

•Part A (Completed enrolment, N=10): study of Ateganosine 360 mg per cycle (120 mg on Days 1-3, sequenced with cemiplimab).

•Part B (Completed enrolment, N=69): Randomized, dose-finding, Simon's 2-stage design, 3-arm study (THIO 60 mg, THIO 180 mg, or THIO 360 mg per cycle; all dose levels sequenced with cemiplimab), with optional extension cohorts.

•Revised Part C (Planned; N= 37 to 48)

•Part D (Planned; N=100): Single-arm Efficacy cohort evaluating the efficacy and safety of THIO 180 mg per cycle sequenced with cemiplimab as third-line treatment in patients with advanced/metastatic NSCLC. (Source-clinicaltrials.gov)

As of May 15, 2025, the Phase 2 THIO-101 clinical trial of Ateganosine demonstrated a median overall survival (OS) of 17.8 months in a heavily pre-treated population in NSCLC.

In July 2025, ateganosine received FDA Fast Track designation for as a treatment for NSCLC.

THIO-104 Phase 3 trial, a pivotal trial evaluating the efficacy of ateganosine administered in sequence with a checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) as a third-line treatment for advanced non-small cell lung cancer patients resistant to immunotherapy and chemotherapy, received regulatory approval. In December 2025, the first patient was dosed.

MAIA expects Phase 3 results to be consistent with Phase 2 trial data, showing a median survival of 17.8 months compared to approximately 6 months with chemotherapy.

-Ateganosine 2026 Milestones

In the Phase 3 study, MAIA will analyse Interim disease control rates (DCR), overall response rates (ORR), and progression-free survival (PFS) of ateganosine compared to the control arm to support regulatory discussions.

MAIA intends to conclude Part C of the Phase 2 study, a planned phase to further refine dosing and study design based on earlier results, to provide clinical efficacy data to support regulatory review for commercial approval of ateganosine.

MAIA plans to start Phase 1 trials for the other in-house-developed small molecules, which are expected to have better efficacy than ateganosine.

-Ateganosine 2025 Highlights

On June 18,2025, MAIA had made a master agreement with Roche for atezolizumab for future combination trials for the treatment of multiple hard-to-treat cancers.

On January 07, 2025, MAIA entered into a clinical supply agreement with BeOne Medicines for tislelizumab to evaluate the drug combination in hepatocellular carcinoma, small cell lung cancer, and colorectal cancer.

-Cash and Funding

In late September 2025, MAIA received a $2.3 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to expand the THIO-101 Phase 2 trial.

MAIA raised $17.6 million in capital in the year 2025.

As of December 31, 2025, MAIA's directors and officers hold more than 5 million shares or approximately 13% of the Company.

Over the year, MAIA traded in the range of $0.8700 and $2.74 before closing Tuesday's trade at $2.12, up 26.44%.

In the overnight, MAIA is trading 3.64% down at $2.12.

