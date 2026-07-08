MAIA Reports Increased Disease Control Rate From Phase 2 THIO-101 For Ateganosine In Lung Cancer

(RTTNews) - MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (MAIA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Wednesday released encouraging efficacy data from the Part C expansion of the Phase 2 THIO-101 trial for Ateganosine in treating non-small cell lung cancer.

Ateganosine (THIO, 6-thio-dG or 6-thio-2'-deoxyguanosine) is an investigational, first-in-class telomere-targeting agent developed for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Cancer cells often harbor telomeres with immunity against degradation, contributing to their continued survival and resistance to current chemotherapies. The drug targets these telomeres with an immune reaction, leading to tumor regression.

The current Phase 2 study is evaluating Ateganosine as a third-line treatment in NSCLC patients who previously failed checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) therapy and chemotherapy. Patients are treated with ateganosine followed by cemiplimab (Libtayo) in cycles of 21 days.

The Part C results demonstrated a disease control rate (DCR) of 90.5%, compared to the 25%-35% DCR in existing chemotherapy treatments.

The company plans to advance the drug towards an accelerated approval from the FDA. Screening and enrollment of up to 300 patients in a Phase 3 trial was initiated in Taiwan, Turkey, member states under the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and Georgia.

MAIA is currently trading at $1.42, down 3.06%.

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