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MAIA Completes International Enrollment In Phase 2 THIO-101 Part C For Ateganosine In Lung Cancer

June 26, 2026 — 08:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (MAIA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Thursday announced completion of international enrollment in the Part C of Phase 2 THIO-101 expansion trial for Ateganosine in treating advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Ateganosine is an investigational telomere-targeting agent acting as a substitute nucleotide to modify telomeres, eventually bringing about DNA damage and selective cancer cell death. It is currently being assessed as a first- or second-line treatment for NSCLC and was previously granted a Fast Track Designation by the FDA, enabling the drug to undergo a potential Accelerated Approval and Priority Review.

The Phase 2 THIO-101 trial is a multi-center, open-label, dose finding study testing Ateganosine administered prior to the PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo (cemiplimab).

In Parts A and B of the Phase 2 THIO-101 trial, median survival was found to be 17.8 months, while eight patients achieved overall survival (OS) beyond two years. One treated patient has survived for over 33 months.

The Part C trial will dose patients with ateganosine, followed by Libtayo, and succeeded by two cycles of ateganosine alone. The enrollment of 41 patients in all was completed after screening in Taiwan, Turkey, Poland, Hungary, Romania, and Georgia. Screening is still ongoing in the U.S.

MAIA closed Thursday at $1.35, down 2.88%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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