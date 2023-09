(RTTNews) - MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (MAIA), a developer of telomere-targeting immunotherapies for cancer, said on Thursday that its Board has authorized to repurchase up to $800,000 of its Class A shares through September 2024.

MAIA may repurchase shares from time to time through cash on hand and expected free cash flow to be generated in the future.

