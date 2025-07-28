MAIA Biotechnology Reports FDA's Fast Track Designation For Ateganosine

(RTTNews) - MAIA Biotechnology (MAIA) announced that the FDA has granted Fast Track designation for ateganosine for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. Ateganosine is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 THIO-101 clinical trial evaluating its anti-tumor activity when followed by a checkpoint inhibitor.

MAIA CEO Vlad Vitoc, said: "If we are successful in the Fast Track regulatory pathway, ateganosine could qualify for accelerated FDA approval and robust exclusivity in NSCLC, with a potential FDA decision as early as next year. If approved, ateganosine would have a first-to-market competitive position within a $34 billion NSCLC treatment market with significant unmet medical need."

Shares of MAIA Biotechnology are up 8% in pre-market trade on Monday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

