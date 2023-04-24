News & Insights

Markets
MAIA

MAIA Biotechnology Prices Public Offering Of 2.22 Mln Shares At $2.25/shr

April 24, 2023 — 10:06 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (MAIA) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2.22 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $2.25 per share, for gross proceeds of about $5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses.

In addition, MAIA has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 333,300 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount.

The company plans to use the net proceeds to fund the ongoing clinical trials of THIO, pre-clinical development of second-generation of telomere targeting compounds, and other research and development activities, as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on April 27, 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MAIA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.