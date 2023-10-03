News & Insights

MAIA Biotechnology Obtains FDA Clearance To Extend Go-to-market THIO-101 Trial To The U.S.

October 03, 2023 — 08:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (MAIA) announced the FDA has cleared Investigational New Drug application for THIO to be evaluated in the U.S. as part of THIO-101, the company's ongoing global phase 2 clinical study in patients with advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer. THIO is being tested in sequential combination with Regeneron's anti PD-1 monoclonal antibody cemiplimab to evaluate anti-tumor activity and immune response in NSCLC patients.

"The FDA IND clearance represents an essential milestone in the clinical development of THIO," said Mihail Obrocea, MAIA's Chief Medical Officer.

