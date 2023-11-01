MAIA Biotechnology (MAIA) Price Target Increased by 7.45% to 12.88

The average one-year price target for MAIA Biotechnology (NASDAQ:MAIA) has been revised to 12.88 / share. This is an increase of 7.45% from the prior estimate of 11.98 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.36 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 522.10% from the latest reported closing price of 2.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in MAIA Biotechnology. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 57.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAIA is 0.01%, an increase of 139.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 449.89% to 400K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 94K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company.

Centric Wealth Management holds 64K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 37.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAIA by 5.89% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 34K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 33K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company.

BRSIX - Ultra-Small Company Market Fund Class N holds 27K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.