MAIA Biotechnology (MAIA) Price Target Increased by 10.89% to 14.28

The average one-year price target for MAIA Biotechnology (NASDAQ:MAIA) has been revised to 14.28 / share. This is an increase of 10.89% from the prior estimate of 12.88 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.14 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,247.17% from the latest reported closing price of 1.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in MAIA Biotechnology. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 15.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAIA is 0.01%, a decrease of 27.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.84% to 405K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 94K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Centric Wealth Management holds 65K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAIA by 4.62% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 52K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 48.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAIA by 96.54% over the last quarter.

BRSIX - Ultra-Small Company Market Fund Class N holds 52K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 48.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAIA by 113.65% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 45K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing an increase of 23.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAIA by 32.94% over the last quarter.

