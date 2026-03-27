MAIA Biotechnology (MAIA) Price Target Increased by 18.16% to 12.38

The average one-year price target for MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAM:MAIA) has been revised to $12.38 / share. This is an increase of 18.16% from the prior estimate of $10.48 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.37 to a high of $14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 796.93% from the latest reported closing price of $1.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in MAIA Biotechnology. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAIA is 0.01%, an increase of 13.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.87% to 2,517K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Centric Wealth Management holds 586K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 575K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAIA by 51.52% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 297K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 271K shares , representing an increase of 8.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAIA by 43.92% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 79K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Northern Trust holds 39K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 36K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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