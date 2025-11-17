MAIA Biotechnology (MAIA) Price Target Decreased by 13.32% to 12.38

The average one-year price target for MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAM:MAIA) has been revised to $12.38 / share. This is a decrease of 13.32% from the prior estimate of $14.28 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.37 to a high of $14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,090.16% from the latest reported closing price of $1.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in MAIA Biotechnology. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 14.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAIA is 0.01%, an increase of 7.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.36% to 2,646K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 599K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 452K shares , representing an increase of 24.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAIA by 39.17% over the last quarter.

Centric Wealth Management holds 575K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 573K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAIA by 23.85% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 533K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares , representing an increase of 64.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAIA by 202.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 271K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 222K shares , representing an increase of 18.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAIA by 49.54% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 115K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares , representing an increase of 8.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAIA by 9.33% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

