MAIA Biotechnology Gets USAN Approval For "Ateganosine" As Name For Telomere-Targeting Drug

(RTTNews) - MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (MAIA), on Wednesday, announced that the United States Adopted Names or USAN Council has approved "Ateganosine" as the nonproprietary name for its investigational anticancer agent, THIO.

The approval is an important step in the regulatory process as MAIA moves forward with Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of Ateganosine for advanced non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC.

Ateganosine is a first-in-class, telomere-targeting agent currently being developed as a treatment for NSCLC patients with telomerase-positive cancer cells.

Ateganosine, also known as 6-thio-2'-deoxyguanosine, works by inducing telomerase-dependent telomeric DNA modification and activating immune responses, including the innate cGAS/STING pathway and adaptive T-cell immunity.

In preclinical studies, Ateganosine, when combined with PD-(L)1 inhibitors, has shown to induce significant tumor regression and cancer-specific immune memory.

The approval of Ateganosine's generic name will facilitate clear communication among healthcare providers, patients, and researchers. MAIA will retain the name THIO for its clinical trial designations (THIO-101, THIO-102, THIO-103, THIO-104).

If the ongoing clinical trials are successful, Ateganosine could become a novel treatment option for NSCLC patients who have progressed beyond standard checkpoint inhibitors, offering a promising new avenue for cancer therapy.

MAIA Biotechnology is continuing to advance Ateganosine's development with the goal of addressing the underlying mechanisms of cancer cell survival and resistance to current therapies.

Currently, MAIA is trading at $1.75 up by 5.09 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.