MAIA Biotechnology: FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation To THIO For Treatment Of SCLC

(RTTNews) - MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (MAIA) announced the FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to THIO, a telomere-targeting agent currently in development to evaluate its activity in multiple cancer indications, for the treatment of small-cell lung cancer. The company noted that this is the second orphan drug designation granted to THIO, following receipt of orphan designation for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Vlad Vitoc, CEO, said: "We believe there is a significant, multi-billion-dollar opportunity for THIO across many difficult-to-treat cancers and we look forward to advancing THIO towards the market and to patients in need for more effective therapies."

