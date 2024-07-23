MAIA Biotech Reports Positive Phase 2 Data For THIO With Cemiplimab In Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

(RTTNews) - MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (MAIA) Tuesday announced positive data from its Phase 2 clinical trial, THIO-101, evaluating THIO sequenced with the immune checkpoint inhibitor Cemiplimab in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer who failed two or more standard-of-care therapy regimens.

The company said THIO followed by Cemiplimab were tolerated throughout the trial, with far lower toxicity compared to standard of care. Six patients remained on treatment following at least 12 months of therapy, completing 21 cycles in a dose finding open label trial.

THIO is an investigational telomere-targeting agent currently in clinical development to evaluate its activity in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.

