MAIA Announces Positive Data From Phase 2 THIO Clinical Trial For NSCLC; Stock Rises 8%

March 06, 2024 — 09:34 am EST

(RTTNews) - MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (MAIA), Wednesday announced positive efficacy outcome for third-line treatment in its Phase 2 clinical trial of THIO combined with the immune checkpoint inhibitor cemiplimab for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC, the most common type of lung cancer.

Under the study, the overall response rate was 38 percent among the NSCLC patients who had failed treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitors.

The company stated that THIO-101 trial is expected to be the first completed clinical study of a telomere-targeting agent in the field of cancer drug discovery and treatment.

Currently, MAIA's stock is trading at $1.6, up 8.11% on the New York Stock Exchange.

