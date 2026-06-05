MAIA Advances Phase 3 THIO-104 Trial Of Ateganosine In NSCLC, Targets 100 Patients By Year-End

(RTTNews) - MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (MAIA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provided a patient enrolment update for its pivotal Phase 3 trial, THIO-104, evaluating its investigational telomere-targeting agent, Ateganosine, as a third-line treatment for advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The company has dosed 29 patients to date among 34 activated trial sites in 6 foreign countries.

The Chief Executive Officer of MAIA, Vlad Vitoc, noted that, based on early momentum observed, they are targeting up to 100 patients by year-end and expect to have sufficient survival data to conduct an interim analysis in 2027.

Notably, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for Ateganosine as a 3L NSCLC treatment.

And if the Phase 3 data is consistent with Phase 2 THIO-101 trial results, the company expects a full approval for Ateganosine. Also, MAIA views Ateganosine as holding a commercial opportunity in a $70 billion projected global NSCLC treatment market by 2030.

MAIA has traded between $0.87 and $3.19 over the last year. The stock closed Thursday's trade at $1.50, up 4.90%.In the overnight market, MAIA is down 1.33% at $1.48

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