MAIA Activates Second U.S. Testing Site In Phase 2 THIO-101 For Ateganosine In Treating Lung Cancer

(RTTNews) - MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (MAIA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Wednesday, announced the expansion of the Phase 2 THIO-101 trial for Ateganosine in treating non-small cell lung cancer to a second clinical testing site in the U.S.

Ateganosine (THIO, 6-thio-dG or 6-thio-2'-deoxyguanosine) is an investigational, first-in-class telomere-targeting agent in development for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Cancer cells often show telomeres immune against degradation, contributing to their continued survival and resistance to current chemotherapies. The drug targets these telomeres and triggers certain immune responses, leading to tumor regression.

The current Phase 2 expansion study evaluates Ateganosine as a third-line treatment in NSCLC patients who previously failed checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) therapy and chemotherapy. The trial is ongoing across 44 global sites, including 2 in the U.S. now. The company stated that the success of the dosing in previous cohorts validates the activation of a new testing site, as enrollment began immediately.

The company plans to advance the drug towards an accelerated approval from the FDA. Screening and enrollment of up to 300 patients in a Phase 3 trial was initiated in Taiwan, Turkey, member states under the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and Georgia.

MAIA is currently trading at $1.34, up 3.47%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.