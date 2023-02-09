Mahmood Tahir Ph.D. Increases Position in Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI)

Fintel reports that Mahmood Tahir Ph.D. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.79MM shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI). This represents 9.69% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.64MM shares and 9.45% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.14% and an increase in total ownership of 0.24% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 180.02% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Applied Molecular Transport is $1.61. The forecasts range from a low of $0.50 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 180.02% from its latest reported closing price of $0.57.

The projected annual revenue for Applied Molecular Transport is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$2.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Molecular Transport. This is a decrease of 73 owner(s) or 45.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMTI is 1.27%, an increase of 57.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.65% to 24,204K shares. The put/call ratio of AMTI is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

EPIQ Capital Group holds 9,070K shares representing 23.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,064K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTI by 58.01% over the last quarter.

Founders Fund V Management holds 3,612K shares representing 9.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,861K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,188K shares, representing a decrease of 125.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTI by 84.30% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,861K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,090K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 695K shares, representing an increase of 36.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTI by 45.31% over the last quarter.

Applied Molecular Transport Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to design and develop a pipeline of novel oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. AMT's proprietary technology platform allows it to exploit existing natural cellular trafficking pathways to facilitate the active transport of diverse therapeutic modalities across the intestinal epithelium (IE) barrier. Active transport is an efficient mechanism that uses the cell's own machinery to transport materials across the IE barrier. AMT believes that its ability to exploit this mechanism is a key differentiator of its approach. AMT is developing additional oral biologic product candidates in patient-friendly oral forms that are designed to either target local gastrointestinal tissue or enter systemic circulation to precisely address the relevant biology of a disease. AMT's headquarters, internal GMP manufacturing and lab facilities are located in South San Francisco, CA.

