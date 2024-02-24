MAHLE Metal Leve (BOVESPA:LEVE3) Price Target Increased by 16.49% to 37.23

The average one-year price target for MAHLE Metal Leve (BOVESPA:LEVE3) has been revised to 37.23 / share. This is an increase of 16.49% from the prior estimate of 31.96 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 33.33 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.55% from the latest reported closing price of 34.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in MAHLE Metal Leve. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 11.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEVE3 is 0.08%, a decrease of 21.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.76% to 4,054K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 741K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 799K shares, representing a decrease of 7.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEVE3 by 19.41% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 530K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 504K shares, representing an increase of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEVE3 by 12.06% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 526K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 443K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 434K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEVE3 by 0.52% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 335K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

