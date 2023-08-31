Mahle-Metal Leve (B3:LEVE3) Price Target Increased by 24.07% to 34.17

The average one-year price target for Mahle-Metal Leve (B3:LEVE3) has been revised to 34.17 / share. This is an increase of 24.07% from the prior estimate of 27.54 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.21 to a high of 48.30 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 27.28% from the latest reported closing price of 46.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mahle-Metal Leve. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEVE3 is 0.06%, an increase of 21.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.17% to 2,807K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 526K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 434K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 433K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEVE3 by 57.55% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 421K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 335K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Small Cap Portfolio Advisor Class holds 290K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 392K shares, representing a decrease of 35.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEVE3 by 30.56% over the last quarter.

