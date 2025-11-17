Mahindra & Mahindra Limited - Depositary Receipt (MAHMF) Price Target Increased by 15.98% to 48.71

The average one-year price target for Mahindra & Mahindra Limited - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:MAHMF) has been revised to $48.71 / share. This is an increase of 15.98% from the prior estimate of $41.99 dated August 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $43.03 to a high of $55.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 82.21% from the latest reported closing price of $26.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mahindra & Mahindra Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 10.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAHMF is 0.69%, an increase of 5.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.64% to 2,862K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,783K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,641K shares , representing an increase of 8.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAHMF by 9.05% over the last quarter.

ESGE - iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF holds 314K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 321K shares , representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAHMF by 9.20% over the last quarter.

SIEMX - SIT EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND - CLASS F, effective 1-31-2017 holds 220K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 267K shares , representing a decrease of 21.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAHMF by 19.43% over the last quarter.

KTRAX - DWS Global Income Builder Fund holds 140K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing an increase of 90.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAHMF by 1,041.04% over the last quarter.

EMFIX - Ashmore Emerging Markets Equity Fund INSTITUTIONAL CLASS holds 55K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares , representing a decrease of 282.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAHMF by 47.18% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.